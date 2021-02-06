Jewel Elizabeth Coker Meyer
June 29, 1924 - January 27, 2021
We lost our precious Jewel Elizabeth Coker Meyer on January 27, 2021 at the age of 96 1/2, after a valiant battle and win over Covid. Unfortunately, her tired body could not fight any longer and flew to Heaven to be restored. “Nothing but our sadness can really pass away, for nothing loved is ever lost - and she was loved so very much.”
Born June 29, 1924 in Girard, Texas to Rev. H.M. and Pearl Coker, the 7th of 8 children, Jewel grew up a P.K. (Preacher’s Kid). Rev. Coker was an itinerant evangelist who traveled over Texas founding new churches and holding revivals. He also authored an interesting book – “Life Sketches of a Texas Plowboy”. As part of his pay, the congregation provided housing that was usually on a farm, so he also farmed to help provide for his large family. Some housing and farms were good and some were not, but Pearl scrubbed them from top to bottom before any of her family set foot in them. She cooked and cleaned and raised 7 healthy children, all of whom worked the fields and picked cotton.
In 1933 when Jewel was 9 years old, Rev. Coker died suddenly of a cerebral hemorrhage. Pearl was left with no income, no housing and 4 young children still at home. Her oldest boy, Byrum, lived in Houston, and the family relocated there for help and to find work. All of their belongings were piled atop an old car, including household goods and mattresses that the kids rode on. Jewel remembered it vividly, describing them as looking like the Jobes in Grapes of Wrath. They settled in the Heights area of Houston where Pearl sought work cleaning houses, laundering and ironing others’ clothes. The children worked when they could and attended school. Jewel graduated from Reagan High School where she was a member of the synchronized swimming team. She was an excellent swimmer, and she taught all of her children and many others to swim. Jewel met Joe Vaughn, a neighbor, while they were both in high school, and they married when she was 18, and continued to live in the Heights. Along with all her brothers, Joe enlisted during World War II and joined the Navy, spending three years in the South Pacific while she waited at home for him to return. In 1944 Judy Marie was born, the first of 5 children. She was followed by Jean Darlene and Joseph Kenneth.
With three children, the family outgrew the Heights house, and they moved to Pasadena, close to where Joe worked in the refineries. James Milton was born in 1955 and Janell Beth in 1959. In the early 1960’s Jewel and Joe divorced. In 1963 Jewel married John Meyer, and a few years later, they moved to the Canyon Lake area. John established a business building custom homes, in which Jewel helped him, and became a well-known, reputable, quality builder. He built more than 300 homes, churches and buildings around Canyon Lake.
They enjoyed life there, involved in many social activities - the local country club, Lion’s Club, card and domino playing, dancing to bands at local clubs. They traveled the world – John nicknaming her “Gypsy Julie”. They also were very active at Canyon Lake Methodist Church, which John built, both serving on many boards, committees, and Sunday school classes. Jewel’s sister, Opal and her husband J.C., and Pearl followed her to Canyon Lake and lived close by. John’s two daughters, Sonja and LaJuana and their families also relocated there. The family was large, and Jewel loved having them all close, with many happy gatherings over the years.
Jewel had more than her share of tragedy over the years. Her son, Jim, was killed in a traffic accident in 1992; her son, Joe, died of a heart attack in 1998. She also lost three grandsons, Ryan Parker, Michael Kinsfather and Kyle Krohn under tragic circumstances – all before their time. Her husband and 7 siblings all preceded her death as did her parents.
When her health began declining, Jewel moved to an assisted living community in New Braunfels, where she was happy and enjoyed the comradery. As her health continued to decline, and she moved to a nursing home in 2019.
Jewel has left behind her three daughters - Judy Marsh & her husband Les of Nashville, TN, Jean Kinsfather of New Braunfels, TX, Janell Marcy of Austin, TX., stepdaughter Sonja Krohn & husband Harry of Spring Branch, TX., and son-in-law Joe Chitty.
Also, her grandchildren Sara Jones, Joshua Parker, Megan Marcy, Krista Krohn, Amy Henshaw, Johnny Meyer, Bobby Meyer, Larry Glasgow and Joey Chitty. And twelve loving great-grandchildren, numerous devoted nieces, nephews, & friends join in mourning the loss of our family matriarch - Mama, Monie, Oma, Aunt Jewel, Julie.
Jewel was greeted in heaven by her beloved husband of 38 years John Henry Meyer, Jr., and sons Joseph Kenneth Vaughn, Jr., James Milton Vaughn Meyer, son-in-law Michael Alan Marcy, & grandsons Ryan Blake Parker, Michael Kinsfather, Kyle Alan Krohn, & stepdaughter LaJuana Meyer Chitty.
Preceding her in death are her beloved parents Henry Milton Coker & Pearl Serepta McKinney Coker, & siblings Opal, Byrum, Alfred, Homer, Edward, Ruby, and Henry. (note the gemstone names perpetuated - Pearl, Opal, Ruby, Jewel by our grandmother)
Mom wrote us a letter to be read upon her passing - “Continue to love each other - as you always have - take care of one another - as family we are all part of each other. Know that I have loved you as much as it is possible to be loved. Think of the love I leave with you - I will always eternally be with you in spirit.”
Rest Mama - have the peace and glory and joy of joining our dear ones in heaven you so richly deserve.
