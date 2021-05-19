Sandra “Sandy” Sights Matocha, age 81, of New Braunfels, died , Monday, May 3, 2021 at home after a long battle with COPD. She was born Dec. 28, 1939 in Seguin, TX to Marvin Sights and Alma Wininger Sights. She married the love of her life John G. Matocha on Jan. 15, 1959 in Seguin.
She was a resident of New Braunfels for 51 yrs. where she worked at Gibson’s pharmacy for a number of years and then went on to work for HEB where she retired after 20 yrs. While there she started out in the GM dept., then became the first HEB Deli mgr. for New Braunfels, and finished her last few yrs. in the photo lab. She was a hard worker, quick with a smile, always giving it 100% and willing to learn new things. That’s how she ended up becoming the Deli mgr.
She loved walking the beach, browsing shopping, cooking, photography, traveling, fishing, watching and listening to the birds in her backyard, listening to the oldies, and enjoying a good cup of coffee with friends or family. She wasn’t afraid to speak her mind and was always willing to lend a helping hand. She was a loving wife, grandmother, aunt, and the best Mom ever!
She was preceded in death by her husband John G. Matocha, parents Marvin and Alma Sights, and sisters Ruby Thayer, Hazel Maynard, Jean Darnall, and Betty Altherr.
She is survived by sons Jonathan D. Matocha and Jeffery S. Matocha; daughter Michelle L. Matocha; grandsons Garrett, Preston, Justin, Wyatt, and Mason Matocha; granddaughter Kacie Allmon; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her remains are to be cremated and there will be just a private family gathering for the spreading of her ashes. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later time.
Memorials may be given to Heart of Texas Hospice, the American Lung Association, the American Heart Association, the Humane Society, ASPCA or any charity of your choice.
