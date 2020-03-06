Maria Eva Vega Paniagua, age 85, of New Braunfels passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born June 21, 1934 in Mexico to Juan and Francisca Paniagua. She was married to the late Sinando E. Paniagua for 64 years. Mrs. Paniagua was a member of the Cursillo religious organization, Our Lady of Perpetual Help parishioner, Holy Family Catholic Church parishioner and a member of the Union Mutual of Marion, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a daughter Margarita Garcia, brother and priest Father Agustin Paniagua, grandsons Enrique Paniagua and baby John Paniagua. She is survived by her sons Leonel Paniagua and wife Genoveva, Pablo Paniagua and wife Mary, Antonio Paniagua and wife Ida, Juan Paniagua and wife Elizabeth, Jose Luis Paniagua and wife Wendy, Johnny Paniagua and wife Jennifer; daughter Eloisa Sanchez and husband Jose, Rosa Medina; brother Leovijildo Paniagua Vega, Salomon Paniagua Vega; sisters Lorenza Garcia and Carmen Paniagua Vega, 27 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren plus nieces and nephews. Public visitation will be held Sunday, March 8 from 5 PM to 9 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Chapel of Faith, with the rosary recited at 7 PM. On Monday, March 9, 2020 the procession from the funeral home to the church will begin at 9:30 AM. The Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at Holy Family Catholic Church 245 S. Hidalgo Ave. in New Braunfels at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in the Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery #1 alongside her beloved husband. The pallbearers will be her six sons, and a reception will be held at the Holy Family church hall immediately following the burial.
