Meredith Ann Ballard Franck was born in Broken Bow, Nebraska on October 17, 1946 to Pete and Elise Ballard. Merry graduated from Broken Bow High School in 1964 and enrolled at the University of Nebraska. She married Raymond Franck, Jr. (Chip), in 1967, at the start of his 33-year Air Force career. As a military spouse, she lived in many places, setting up the household in 27 different dwellings. Despite the moves, she completed her education: BA from UMass, Boston, in 1969, and a MA from the Univ of Colorado in 1980. She worked as a teacher, counselor and administrator at various times.
She was also active in volunteer work – editing Officers’ Spouses newsletters, helping at counseling centers, and as an advisor to Officers’ Spouses organizations. She received multiple Volunteer of the Year awards.
Following Chip’s retirement from the Air Force in 2000, the couple moved to California, with Chip joining the faculty at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey. Merry continued her volunteer work in counseling and advising the officers’ spouses club.
Upon Chip’s second retirement, they relocated to New Braunfels, Texas, where she lived until departing this world on September 21, 2020. At the time of her passing, she and Chip were Co-Presidents of the Friends of the New Braunfels Public Library.
Merry is survived by her husband of 53 years; children Gretchen and Matthew (Lisa); brother David (Lois); brothers-in- law Rick (Marla) and Jim (Cheryl) Franck; plus numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, classmates and other good friends.
Her memorial service will take place on Thursday, October 13, 10 AM, at St Paul Lutheran Church in New Braunfels. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Friends of the New Braunfels Public Library, St Paul Lutheran Church, or some other worthy cause would be a fitting memorial to her life.
