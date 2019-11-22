Ariceli Renee Garcia made her entrance into the world on August 2, 2005 to Regina and Margarito Garcia of New Braunfels, Texas. She was the youngest of a family of 7 and the favorite as she would frequently like to remind us. She brought a certain type of youth and exuberance for life to her whole family. As a child she was the center of joy, light in a room and always lifted the family up with her presence. Growing up she was kind, friendly, and always had a certain type of spunk that could only be described as ‘Ari’. She was a loving and wonderful daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She was a student at the New Braunfels 9th grade center. She was a member of the choir and the Mighty Unicorn Band where she played flute. She joined her Heavenly Father on November 18th 2019. She is loved by many and missed by all. She was preceded in death by maternal Grandfather Raul Young, paternal Grandparents Linda and Margarito Garcia Sr and Aunt Eva Duffek. She is survived by her siblings, Justin and Tasha Aguilar, Martin and Ruby Espinoza, Tina Espinoza and Nicolas Salas, Robert Espinoza, Nicole Garcia Reyes and Valerie Garcia. She is also survived by her grandmother Rosalinda Young, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
On Friday November 22, a public viewing will be held from 1-9 pm at Zoeller Funeral Home with the Holy Rosary being recited at 7 pm. On Saturday viewing will start at 8am at Zoeller. Mass will be at noon at Holy Family Catholic Church followed by burial at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. There will be a reception following the services at Holy Family Hall.
