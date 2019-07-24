Donna Kaye Whitehead, age 72, and a resident of New Braunfels, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday morning, July 21, 2019. Donna was born on November 14, 1946 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Jack Holt and Rhena Bowman Holt. Donna was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bob Holt; sisters, Jackie White, Jean Reinbold, Roselee Dowll and Judy Rawley. Survivors include her loving husband of 42-years, Donald Whitehead; children, Keith Whitehead and wife, Patty, Holly Doughty and Jefferson Whitehead and wife, Mary Kristine; grandchildren, Robert, Rhena, Keith, Kirsten, Casey, Timothy, Austin and Delaney; great-grandchildren, Aly, Alexa, Little Robert and Camden. In addition, Donna is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM on Thursday evening, July 25, 2019 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Friday morning, July 26, 2019 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. A reception will be held at Fellowship Bible Church, 4026 Morningside Dr., New Braunfels, 78132, immediately following the Funeral Mass. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
Commented