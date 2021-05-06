Pamela Marie Coldeway, 74, of New Braunfels, Texas passed away peacefully on April 29, 2021. Pam was born on February 23, 1947 to Lewis and Eleanor Coldeway in New Braunfels, Texas. She graduated from Canyon High School in 1965. After spending many years in civil service at Randolph Air Force Base, Pam received her LVN license and worked at McKenna Hospital in New Braunfels.
Pam enjoyed wade fishing in the Texas coastal bays and was an avid reader. She enjoyed sharing stories of her childhood growing up on Lake Dunlap in New Braunfels and working at her family store in Clear Springs, Texas.
Pam is survived by her loving son, Chris Yancy and his wife Tammy of New Braunfels; 5 grandchildren, Christen Yancy, Samantha Yancy, Megan Yancy, Courtney Seely, and Cole Seely; great grandson, River Yancy; sister, Loretta Krueger; brother, Robbie Coldeway and his wife Tonya; 3 nieces, 3 nephews; many great nieces and nephews; and her fur baby, Hatchi.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 8 for her immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hope Hospice at www.hopehospice.net. Condolences can be shared at www.sunsetnewbraunfels.com.
