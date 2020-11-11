Victoria Lea Sloane is the beloved daughter of Melissa Duvall, Ian Whitehead, and Tommy Sloane. She is survived by her beautiful daughter, Acelyn, and Victoria’s siblings Thomas Sloane, Olivia Moffit, Michele Hughes, and Neal Whitehead along with their spouses. Her large family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews along with countless friends will always remember her passion and kind heart. She had started her own aesthetician business (“Love That Face”) and enjoyed helping others feel their best inside and out. She passed peacefully at age 39 in her home in Canyon Lake on November 4th, 2020. She loved and is deeply loved by her family and friends. We will never forget her bright and beautiful smile, magnetic personality, and adventurous spirit for life. Her light will be sadly missed by all but carried on in treasured memories and through her precious daughter.
