Nyomi Lynn Rosales-Klebahn, 38, was called to be with our Lord and Savior on May 30, 2021. Nyomi was born on July 27, 1982 in New Braunfels, TX to Trinidad and Wanda Rosales.
Nyomi was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, girlfriend, cousin, and friend, who always greeted family, friends, and strangers with a welcoming smile. She will forever be remembered as someone who had a zest for life and would do anything she was able to for anyone in need. Although we will not have her here with us, we are comforted as Christians in the knowledge that she was welcomed into the gates of heaven and is waiting there for us.
Nyomi is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents; Jose Rosales Sr. and Gabriella Campos Rosales; her maternal grandparents, Bruno Gonzales and Amelia Garcia Gonzales; aunt, Diana Herlinda Rosales; and uncles, Bruno Jr. and Rick Gonzales.
Nyomi is survived by her parents Trinidad Rosales, Gloria Riojas, Wanda Rosales and Felix Moreno; brother,Trinidad Rosales Jr; sister-in-law, Karen Proctor Rosales; sister, Clarissa Riojas; nieces, Kali Rae Rosales and Sydney Dawn Rosales; boyfriend, Jovani Rodriguez; as well as many cousins. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 6, 2021 from 5pm-9pm at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home located at 415 S. Bus 35, New Braunfels, TX 78130, with the Rosary to be recited at 7pm.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 10am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church located at 409 W Krezdorn St, Seguin, TX 78155. Interment to follow at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Cemetery in Seguin, TX.
