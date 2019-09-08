Laura Maria Koenig, of New Braunfels, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, September 3rd, 2019. Born February 7th, 1929, Laura grew up in war torn Germany, during which she lost a brother who was a pilot in the German Air Force. Soon after the war, her future husband, Eugene Koenig, came to Germany as part of the Constabulary, helping keep the peace during the post-war Marshall Plan. One Christmas Eve, Laura got stranded in town after evening church services because the buses had stopped running and accepted a ride from this kindhearted American soldier. Eugene asked her if he could see her again and that started a romance that lasted nearly 70 years.
After Gene rotated back to the states, Laura soon followed and after a harrowing trip for a young girl to a new country, moved in with Gene’s mother and family on a small farm in Goliad county, Texas. Gene served out his military commitment and after being discharged in 1952, Laura and he got married. Soon afterwards they moved to New Braunfels where they lived the rest of their lives together.
Laura and Gene worked at Mission Valley Mills/West point Pepperell, a local fabric weaving mill, where they stayed until retirement. After retiring they became involved in community service, including their church, the American Legion, the local community center, Habitat for Humanity as well as several other volunteer projects.
Both Laura and Gene were loving family members, enjoying time spent with extended family and their many friends. Laura was a great cook and hosted many holiday feasts around their kitchen table. If she was home, the kitchen was generally where you would find her.
Laura spent her last years as a resident of the Gruene Senior Living family in New Braunfels. Her infectious smile made her many new friends along the way and they, in turn, supported her through the end. They, along with Kindred Hospice, were instrumental in her well being, insuring her last years of a 90 year life were full of joy and contentment.
Visitation will be at Zoeller Funeral Home at 9 am Thursday the 12th of September followed by the service at 10 am. Interment will follow the service at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. Memorials in Laura’s honor can be made through Kindred Hospice.
