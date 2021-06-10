Lt Col Robert Loren Miller died peacefully at home on June 4, 2021 surrounded by family after an 18-month battle with cancer. He will be deeply missed in so many moments by many.
Rob is survived by his mother, Marjorie Miller. Children, Kate Villanueva (Marc), Matthew Miller (Sarah Dixon). Grandchildren, Mariana, Marc Shane and Maxwell. Siblings, Sandra Bailey (Kirk) and Donald Miller (Bettilee). Numerous nieces and nephews. Rob was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Williams Miller and his father, Robert Miller. Rob was born on October 30, 1954 in New York City, NY. He delighted in a supportive, loving upbringing in upstate NY with his parents and siblings. He found his love of winter sports, especially snow skiing. He participated in most athletic programs available, including starting receiver on undefeated and state ranked football team in Central Square NY. His love of lakes, rivers and boating was founded as the family frequented the 1,000 Islands. His family enjoyed cross country trips, showing their children the beautiful lands of the states and inspiring his love of travel.
Rob graduated from Texas A&M in 1976, then again in 1984 with his master’s degree in meteorology. While attending, Rob served in the Corp of Cadets and played on the founding Texas A&M lacrosse team. He was proud to be a Fighting Texas Aggie. He continued with 20-year career in the USAF while raising his children. He took great pride in serving his country and his many stations, domestic and foreign. He excelled in his career and retired as a Lt Col and Air Weather Services Squadron Commander. From adolescent sports to retirement, he formed cherished friendships. After retiring, he found his lake paradise in New Braunfels. He enjoyed retirement by giving tours of Lake Dunlap, tending to his pecan trees, spending time with his children, grandchildren, family and friends.
Rob was an active and dedicated member of 1st Protestant Church. Rob served on many church boards, committees and lead the men’s bible study. Rob had a spiritual gift of hospitality and regularly hosted summer programs and baptisms at his home. Rob spent many years serving in varying roles with the Comal County Texas A&M club.
Rob had a continual sense of humor (often inappropriate) and love of good music, both that others delighted in. He had a strong faith after coming to Christ decades ago. Even with a terminal diagnosis, Rob had a peace that death was not the end for him. He made sure to instill his faith and life lessons to his children, grandchildren and many others. While his loss will be felt until we meet again, he lives on in all he impacted.
A celebration of life is scheduled for July 9, 2021. Please view service details and RSVP at www.buffslanding.com for planning purposes. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Comal County ATM Club- Scholarship Fund or Hope Hospice of New Braunfels. The family would like to deeply thank the staff of TX Oncology and Hope Hospice for the superb care, devotion and support they gave during this time. The family would also like to thank friends, family, 1St Protestant Church and River City Church for the support system during illness and death.
