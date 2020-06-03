Caroline Louise Wenske Wiedenfeld was 92 years of age when she joined her Heavenly Father on May 27, 2020, with family by her side. Caroline was born May 1, 1928 in Gonzales, Texas to Julius Wenske and Cecilia (nee Beyer) Wenske. She was the youngest of 12 children. Her family moved to New Braunfels in 1944 after selling the family farm. On October 7, 1946, she married Freddie Wiedenfeld in New Braunfels.
Before her marriage, Caroline worked as a waitress at the Greyhound bus station. After her marriage, she was a wife, mother and homemaker. She went back to work in 1960 at New Braunfels Laundry. From there she was a waitress at Super Dog Drive Inn until 1965 when she went to work at Mission Valley Mills later known as West Point Pepperell where she retired in 1993. She was a member of Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church where she was a member of St. Ann’s Christian Mothers Altar Society. She was also a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court 2085 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, Post 7110.
She is survived by her children, Merlene Peters, Jeanette Willard, David Wiedenfeld and wife Sharon and Tina Wiedenfeld all of New Braunfels; Frances Altwein and husband Frankie of Nixon, Texas; Mark Wiedenfeld and wife Christa of Kempner, Texas; Beverly Bretzke and companion Bobby Bartles; Kimberly Doege and husband David both of Seguin, Texas; 21 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Helen Mellor. She was Aunt Caroline to 60 nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, infant son Warren Wiedenfeld, son-in-law Robert Willard; granddaughter Kelsey Doege; brothers, Albert, Bennie, Walter and Raymond Wenske; sisters, Ella Votruba, Mary Lubbock, Clara Wostal, Isabell Wostal, Viola Mikesh, and Willie Mae Schneider.
Public Visitation will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Zoeller Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. with a Private Family Rosary to follow. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Zoeller Funeral Home Chapel. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. Private Burial will follow at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Hope Hospices of New Braunfels, Alzheimer’s Association, VFW National Home for Children or the charity of one’s choice.
