Harold Lee Wetz “Mickey”, 80, of New Braunfels, passed away peacefully at the Kirkwood Monor on Thursday, December 26, 2019. He was born to Melvin Wetz and Irma nee Harborth Wetz in Comal County, Texas on February 14, 1939. Mickey is survived by his brother, Darvin Wetz of New Braunfels and numerous nieces and nephews. Mickey is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Delmar, Robert, Van, and Cleburn.
A Graveside Service will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Comal Cemetery with Chaplain Steven Rindahl officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to Boysville Home for Boys and Girls.
Commented