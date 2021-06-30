Daryl Wayne Hoffmann, age 63, was taken home to be with our Lord on Friday, June 25, 2021. He began his eternal life peacefully at his home in New Braunfels, Texas surrounded by family and friends. Daryl graduated from Canyon High School in 1976 and earned his degree in accounting from Southwest Texas State University, subsequently becoming a licensed CPA. He enjoyed playing music with his band ‘Low Water Crossing’, being outdoors, hunting, fishing, and spending time with loved ones. But more than anything else, he was our beloved son, brother, husband, father, opa, and friend. Daryl was preceded in death by his father, Harold Hoffmann. He is survived by his mother Kathleen Hoffmann, wife Jeri Lynn Hoffmann, daughters Heather Stewart and Kourtney Dechert, sons Malcolm Kitchen and JT Stevens, daughters-in-law Lynette Kitchen and Jenni Stevens, sons-in law Jason Stewart and Kyle Dechert, grandchildren Aubry and Hayden Stewart, Kohen and Kylie Dechert, Ryleigh, Madeline and Skeet Kitchen, Jaxson and Ellie Stevens, brother Todd Hoffmann, sister-in-law Shannon Hoffmann, and nephews Daniel and Jakob Hoffmann, along with numerous family, friends and loved ones. A memorial service will be held in Daryl’s honor on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at 1:00 pm at The Elk’s Lodge in downtown New Braunfels. In lieu of flowers, our family would like to request a donation be made to The American Cancer Society in Daryl’s name.
