Denise Diane Zengler Reeder Gooding, 78, of New Braunfels, passed away April 17, 2021 in San Marcos, Texas.  Denise is survived by her son, Jerry Bradford “Brad” Reeder; mother, Elvera Kneuper Zengler (John Zengler, deceased); brothers, Darrell Zengler (Marilyn), JR Zengler (Barbara, deceased), Sam Kneuper (Renee) and Matt Zengler (Sheila); sisters, Jill Kneuper (George), Beth Crocker (John); sister-in-law Pat Kneuper Tepe; Floyd’s son, Floyd B. Gooding, Jr. (Bernadette), and two grandsons, Robert Gooding, and Wayne Gooding and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.  Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Friday, April 23, 2021 (with a Rosary being Recited at 6:00 PM) at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas.  Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 24, 2021 also at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home to be followed by burial at Guadalupe Valley cemetery.  In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association or to the charity of one’s choice.  Please view additional information and sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com