George Guidroz was born in Chenal (Rougon), Louisiana. He was the third child of six born to Frank and Lillian Guidroz. He lived with his family in Rougan until he graduated from Rougon High School.
He chose LSU to earn a degree in Chemical Engineering, and was in ROTC. After graduation (1955), he served two years in Germany for the U.S. Army.
After discharge, he went to work for Mobil Oil Corporation and moved to Duncan, Oklahoma. Duncan is where he met and married Cheryl Mashore. George and Cheryl moved to Midland, Texas and lived there for several years. While in Midland he was a production engineer, and published an article in “Journal of Petroleum Technology” in September of 1967. When the international oil fields opened up, George and family went overseas for the next 20 years.
George retired from Mobile Oil Corporation in 1992, after 37 years. He took and active interest in volunteer work: Meals On Wheels, SOS Food Bank, Heritage Society and St. Martin’s Church. He received two unsung heroes awards (1996 and 1999) for his participation in Habitat for Humanity.
George passed away Monday, December 30, 2019. Survivors include his wife of 61 years Cheryl, sons Steven and Timothy, daughter-in-law, Yolanda and grandson, Mark. Also two sisters, Lillian Sullivan and Vera White.
Preceded in death by his parents, sister Ruth Major, brothers Frank Guidroz, Jr. and John Guidroz.
Visitation will be at St. Paul Lutheran Church on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM at St. Paul Lutheran Church, followed by a reception. Interment will be at St. Martin’s Cemetery, Hortontown Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Hope Hospice, Sodalis, Jeffrey King, and the many caregivers for George. Special thanks to Dr. Albrecht for the many years of care provided George.
Memorials may be made to Hope Hospice, St. Paul Lutheran Church and/or St. Martin’s Church.
