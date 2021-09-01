March 10, 1949
August 27, 2021
Barbara Krueger, age 72, of New Braunfels, TX, passed away on August 27, 2021. Barbara was born in Waterloo, Iowa, on March 10, 1949, to parents Elmer and Marie Allman. Her family moved to New Braunfels when she was 3 years old and lived there most of her life.
Barbara married Walter Krueger, Jr. on January 10, 1968. She spent 35 years working at Southwestern Bell and running AC’s Place on Lake Dunlap. Once “retired”, she then worked for and eventually owned TaxTran tax return service. Her hobbies included reading, attending Spurs games, and keeping the family organized.
Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 53 years; as well as son, Michael; daughter-in-law, Emily; and grandson, Kevin.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Patricia Allman, and son Kevin.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 2, 2021 from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Sunset Memorial Oaks Chapel. Funeral service will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021 at 12:30pm at Sunset Memorial Oaks. Interment to follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
