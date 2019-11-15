Jack Daniel Bremer

Jack Daniel “Dan” Bremer, age 64, entered rest on November 12, 2019 in Austin, TX. Dan was born on December 20, 1954 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Jack and Laurice Bremer.
After graduating from Coronado High School in El Paso, TX, Dan received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture Sciences at Texas Tech University. He later earned a graduate degree for USDA Meat Science from Mississippi State University.
Dan worked for Texas Industries, Hunter Cement Plant as a Supervisor before working for USDA as a Cattle and Meat Inspector. Dan recently retired after thirty years with the State of Texas Health and Human Services, where he was recognized by several governors and his peers for his work. Dan was a former New Braunfels City Council member.
Dan was an avid collector of vintage cowboy boots, saddles and all things western. He was a BBQ Pit Master and enjoyed cooking for his family. An outdoors enthusiast Dan enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing. He could be frequently found enjoying Big Bend National Park in his spare time. He spent numerous years coaching his son’s Christian Youth football team. Often Dan would share his stories of his youth working on the ranch in New Mexico. The Ultimate “Shod With Iron,” Dan was a Certified Master Blacksmith and Ferrier. Dan volunteered countless hours shoeing horses for many of the Christian Youth Camps throughout the Texas Hill Country. His love of animals was a lifetime adventure, his love for his family was only exceeded by his faith in Christ.
Dan was preceded in death by his son, Jonathan Bremer. He is survived by his parents; his wife, Sheryl Bremer; his son Jacob Bremer and wife Sarah; and a brother, Steve Bremer and wife Jill.
A visitation will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, TX. Funeral Services will be held at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1:00 PM with burial to follow in procession to Hill Country Memorial Gardens. Proceeding his burial, a celebration of Dan’s life will be held at Milltown Historical District, 561 Oasis Street, New Braunfels, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of his favorite charities, Samaritan’s Purse.
Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com.
Commented