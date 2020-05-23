Elmer Hill was born to Floyd Nelson Hill, Sr. and Elizabeth Ann (Dodds) on June 24, 1931 in Edna, Texas. He went to be with his Lord & Savior on May 20, 2020 in New Braunfels, Texas. Elmer was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Audrey Savley, Floyd Hill, Jr. and Rosa Mae Hill and nephew, Larry Hill. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Arlene F. Hill of New Braunfels; son, Kevin Hill & wife, Penny of Schertz; daughter, Lory Hill Alves of Dubuque, IA; grandchildren Meagan Alves McGrew & husband, Austin and Christian Alves, all of New Braunfels and numerous nieces & nephews.
Elmer Hill was born in Edna Texas and moved with his family to New Braunfels at the age of 9 in 1940 where he attended Carl Schurz and later New Braunfels High School. From 1952-1954 he served his country in Korea and was assigned to the Signal Corp. Dad was especially proud of the duties he performed in his time there running communication lines for the peace talks. He returned home to New Braunfels where he would eventually meet the love of his life Arlene Kossaeth. They were married in June of 1965 and were blessed with two children Kevin and Lory and two grandchildren Meagan and Christian. He was the proudest to be called “Opie” and it was a honor he took very seriously. Dad was a member of Emanuel’s Lutheran Church in Seguin, Tx where he was a member for 53 years. Dad served the church in different capacities. He was an usher, an assistant scout leader, helped with Sunday school, vacation bible school and in his final times of service he made the coffee for the Lenten supper services. When the time is safe for us to gather, we will hold a memorial service for dad to honor him in the way he deserves.
Visitation with social distancing will be held from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels. A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com Donations can be made to Emanuel’s Lutheran Church in Seguin, Tx or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Commented