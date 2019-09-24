Billy Amsden left this world with his sunglasses on, cracking jokes, and impatiently waiting for his journey to Heaven.
Born to William and Thelma Amsden on June 4, 1934 in Refugio, TX, he was the middle of 5 children. Billy graduated from Bishop High School in 1951. After attending Texas A&I University in Kingsville, he joined the United States Army where he was a mechanic. During his time in the Army, he met Gail Sutton and they were married May 21, 1958. During their 42 years of marriage they had two children, Celeste and Debra and created many memories on their camping trips in the Ozarks. As a profession, Billy was a diesel mechanic for many years. After retiring, he followed his father’s footsteps, returning to South Texas where he worked in the oil field as an oil gager.
After Gail’s passing, Billy attended his high school reunion where he was reacquainted with LouNell Autery. Billy and LouNell proved that finding love again was possible and they were married on January 19, 2004. Through their marriage, Billy gained four more children, Bruce, Debbie, Pam, and Clay - and their two families became one. Billy and LouNell spent much time traveling the United States, with travel trailer in tow, until LouNell’s death in November 2009.
Billy was witty, loved nature, and could fix anything with a motor. He was happiest being on the road seeing God’s creation or planning his next trip. He was an honest man who respected the military and law enforcement. He never spoke an unkind word about anyone, unless they were a politician. He loved his country and showed us that hard work would fix any problem. But above all, he had an unconditional love for his family. He showed those who knew him what it meant to be a provider, an attentive husband, and a dedicated father.
Billy is preceded in death by his parents, brother Donald Amsden, true loves Gail Sutton Amsden and LouNell Autery Amsden, son Bruce Woodall, and his faithful companion “Ladybug.”
Billy is survived by sisters Betty Bull, Edith (Paul) Larson, brother David (Margaret) Amsden, children Celeste (Neal) Achterhof, Debra (Tandy) Reed, Debbie (Walt) Krause, Pam (Brett) Krause, Clay (Renee) Autery, MaryKay Woodall, 24 grandchildren including spouses, 9 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St in New Braunfels. Services for Billy will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Zoeller Funeral Home with Pastor Jerry Becknal officiating. Burial will follow at Hill Country Memorial Gardens 11700 TX-46 in New Braunfels.
The family would like to thank the ICU nurses at Northeast Baptist Hospital and Kindred Inpatient Hospice in San Antonio for their care and love they showed Billy and his family during the darkest of days. Our heartfelt thanks also goes out to Cranes Mill Baptist Church where Billy attended for the last 15 years. Their love and friendship meant the world to him.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Cranes Mill Baptist Church, 10215 FM 2673, Canyon Lake TX 78133.
Billy fought the good fight, he won the race, and kept the faith…
