Patricia Balmos Foerster passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019, at the age of 78, after a very brave battle with brain cancer.
Pat was born on February 10, 1941 to Harold and Anetha (Wenzel) Balmos in New Braunfels, Texas. She was one of nine children. She attended Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School and New Braunfels High School Class of 1959.
She married Gene Foerster on April 18, 1958. They lived in Waco, Texas until 1961 when they moved back to New Braunfels, Texas to raise their five children.
Through the years Pat worked at various businesses, including Comet Hosiery Mill and Baenzinger Model Market. After working for about a year with Milda and Eldred Schneider, she became the owner and operator of the original Antler Restaurant at the corner of Hwy 46 and US 281, until putting it in the capable hands of her brother Tom.
She was an avid 9 and 10 pin bowler and competed in many leagues and tournaments throughout the years. She loved playing dominoes on Saturday nights with their best friends, Vernie and Daniel.
Going on cruises was high on her list of things to do and she enjoyed cruising with a circle of friends made through Cruise Consultants. Her travels included cruises to Alaska, Hawaii, Turkey, Greece, the Douro Danube and Seine Rivers. She also traveled to the countries of Germany, Spain, Portugal, Czech Republic, Austria, Hungary and France, where she was able to place flowers at Normandy Beach and tour many Churches and Cathedrals.
Even after all her world travels, perhaps the best part of her life was caring for her six great-grandchildren, and they would all agree that she was the best Nana on earth.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 infant sisters, brothers Harold, Edward and Allen (Big Al), and Sister-in-law, Tommy Joe. She was also preceded in death by her son, Darryl Glen (Henry) Foerster in 2016.
Pat is survived by her husband of 61 years, Gene Foerster; son Brian Foerster (Phyllis), daughter Michelle Erben (Glen), son Kevin Foerster, daughter Rhonda Barganier, daughter-in-law Barbie Foerster and son-in-law Ronnie Barganier; grandchildren Erica Erben (Andrew), Ashley Morales (Andrew), Jessica Jentsch (Robert), Brianna Foytik (Justin), Kerbi Ball (Allyn), Dustin Foerster (Katie) and Reese Barganier; great-grandchildren, Taiya, Tanner, Noah, Nash, Baylin and Charlie June. Also surviving Pat is her sister Barbara Voss (James), brothers Daniel Balmos (Marjorie) and Tom Balmos (Janice) and sister-in-law Yoshiko Balmos, and numerous nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her dear friends Vernie, Daniel, Irma, Claudia, Brandy, Sandra, Brenda and Louie and her fur-baby Herbie.
Visitation will be held at Zoeller Funeral Home on Sunday, September 8th from 5-7 PM with a rosary at 7PM. Funeral Mass will be held at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church on Monday, September 9th at 10 AM with reception immediately following. Graveside services will be held at St. Joseph’s Cemetery at 2 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic School or Hope Hospice.
