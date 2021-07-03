Daniel Castro, Jr., age 77 of New Braunfels, passed away on May 10, 2021. Daniel was born in New Braunfels on September 7, 1943, to Estella V. and Daniel Castro, Sr. Some of his fondest memories were of playing baseball and football and reading comics as a boy. He also enjoyed spending time at the coast and going fishing with his father, Daniel, Sr. - an activity he would one day share with his children and grandchildren.
Daniel began working at Mission Valley Textiles while still attending New Braunfels High School. He graduated from NBHS in 1964. After high school, he spent some time working as a barber and also proudly served in the Texas Army National Guard. Daniel was self-taught in computer technology and worked as a computer technician for NBGS/Schlitterbahn and NBISD before retiring. He enjoyed spending time with his family, working on his truck, grilling, experimenting in the kitchen, leatherwork, mowing lawns, attending Unicorn football games, eating sweets, cranking up his favorite music, and watching his favorite old sitcoms, westerns, cooking shows and sports on TV.
Daniel is preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Jesse Castro. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Sixta M. Castro; children, Cristina Castro, Daniel Castro, III and wife Julissa; grandchildren David Andrew Castro and Lucy Quiroz; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and his best cat friend, Boogie.
The family expresses their deepest gratitude to Lee López, Rick Eureste, and all the staff of Fresenius Kidney Care of New Braunfels for the kindness, compassion, care and friendship you shared with Daniel.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be Wednesday, July 7th at 9:30AM, followed by a Memorial Mass at 10:00AM, at Holy Family Church, 245 S. Hidalgo, New Braunfels, Texas. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation or the charity of one’s choosing.
Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, San Marcos, Texas.
