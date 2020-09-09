Angelita “Angie” Morales, a resident of New Braunfels, passed away Thursday afternoon, September 3, 2020 from complications of COVID-19 after 18 days in the hospital. Angie, a hairdresser for 45 years, owned and operated His Hers Styling for 30 years alongside her husband, “Biddy”, until her retirement in 2008. Angie was very active in her church, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church for many years. She was President of the Altar Society; Eucharistic Minister; member of Cruciestas; was in charge of the hamburger stand at the church’s bazar for more than 20 years, making her locally famous hamburgers. She was a good mom; grandmother and finally a great-grandmother, when her pride and joy was born-Emmylou Rose Adkins, who is the daughter of her oldest grandson, Corban, who finally gave her a girl, which made her life complete! She will be greatly missed, but never forgotten. The family wishes to thank all relatives and good friends for your thoughts and prayers. Angie was preceded in death by her parents, Epifanio Martinez, Sr. and Angelita Esquivel Martinez; brothers, Epifanio Martinez, Jr., Arnulfo Martinez, Sr. and Manuel Martinez, and by two sisters, Lima Rios and Dolores Munoz. Survivors include her husband of 52 years, 9 months and 3 days, Joe “Biddy” Morales, Jr.; son, Joe Morales, III and wife, Ymelda; daughter, Rachelle and husband, Dave; grandchildren, Corban Stone Adkins and wife, Paola, Caleb Ashton Love, Cameron Sterling Love, Joe Morales, IV and John Ethan Morales; great-granddaughter, Emmylou Rose Adkins and many nieces, nephews and several old friends who were always with us through the good times and not so good times. In addition, Angie is survived by her brother, Rodolfo Martinez and by two sisters, Lupita Valdez and Armanda Rodriguez. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with the recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 PM on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:00 PM on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. The funeral procession will depart from the church at 3:30 PM for a 4:00 PM arrival time at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. Please Note: All wishing to attend the Funeral Mass are asked to meet at the church at 1:45 PM on Friday afternoon. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
