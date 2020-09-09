Angelita “Angie” Morales

New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy during the afternoon with heavy thunderstorms becoming likely. High 86F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.