It is with great sadness that the family of Daniel Landin Bustos Sr. announces his passing peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the age of 64. Dan was preceded in death by his father Ray Bustos. Survived by his mother Juanita, his wife Barbara, their adopted daughter Gardenia, his 3 children Stephanie, Jennifer, Daniel Jr. and their spouses. He will lovingly be remember by his foster daughter, 9 grandchildren, 4 siblings their spouses, his sister-in-law and her son, and an abundance of family and friends.
Dan was a lifelong Cowboys fan and we invite all friends and family to help us honor him by wearing your favorite football teams gear and joining us in celebrating his life at Sunset Memorial Oaks 415 S. Business 35 New Braunfels, TX 78130 Saturday, December, 7th 2019. Visitation will be from 10-1p.m. Service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. Burial at Comal Commentary at 2:30p.m.
