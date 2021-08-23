Mary Lou Gough of New Braunfels, Texas went to be with the Lord Thursday, August 19, 2021 at the age of 76. She was born on December 30, 1944 in Lawrence, Kansas to Clarris and Florence Springer.
Mary Lou was a farm girl from Kansas. She attended Washburn University where she met her future husband Mac Gough. After being a homemaker and raising two boys, she later became a sales assistant for Perry Homes. She was a volunteer at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center and involved in several organizations like ROAL, NARFI, and Lone Star Parkinson’s Society.
She enjoyed being with her grandchildren, reading, playing Bunko with her Bunko group, and attending Bible Study Fellowship.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarris and Florence Springer; her loving husband of over 50 years, Mac K. Gough; son Kirk M. Gough; and brother, Eugene Springer. She is survived by her son, Geoff Gough and wife Christy; four grandchildren, Chrisanna, Vivian, Naomi, and William; and brother, Jim Springer.
A Memorial Service for Mary Lou will be held Friday, August 27, 2021 at 11:00 am at Zoeller Funeral Home. A light reception and gathering will follow the service. Inurnment at Ft. Sam Houston will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lone Star Parkinson Society, 614-C S. Business IH 35 PMB 51, New Braunfels, Texas 78130.
