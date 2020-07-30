Psalm 62:1 “My soul finds rest in God alone; my salvation comes from Him.”
Catherine Greeson Taylor was born in Victoria on April 5th, 1949 and passed away at home into the arms of her loving Savior on July 27th, 2020. She was 71 years of age. Cathy was born to Milton S. (Bully) and Elizabeth Atzenhoffer Greeson, and was the granddaughter of Thomas and Nora Greeson and Ed and Bessie Atzenhoffer (Ed was the founder of the 94 year-old family owned and operated Atzenhoffer Chevrolet-Cadillac in Victoria, TX). Cathy graduated from Victoria High School where she was voted “Most Beautiful” and from Texas Christian University with a bachelor’s degree in home economics. While at TCU, Cathy met Steve and they married in 1972.
Cathy loved God, her family and friends. She had a genuine interest in learning about the things that were important to her friends and acquaintances. Cathy had a great zeal for life, a devotion to loved ones and a passion for work. She was a “yes” person, always ready for the next party or activity, and her exuberant spirit brought joy to everyone who knew her. She was magnetic and embracing, endlessly creating inviting spaces and an entertaining atmosphere where people felt special. She delighted in hosting and loved all things beautiful, whether it was table presentation, flowers, art, music, jewelry or crafting floor plan designs and beautiful home interiors with her long-time friend and business partner Janie Keator. Her extraordinary eye for colors, fabrics and interior design was marveled at and brought warmth and charm to her homes and those of her clients.
In every endeavor, Cathy was a committed hands-on doer and a leader. That started early as President of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. Later, Cathy was a Founder of the New Braunfels Service League, President of Gay Forties, and a Bible Study Fellowship leader for many years. She was involved in the DAR, an active member at St. John’s Episcopal Church and Christ our King Anglican Church, and each year enjoyed teaching a Manners Etiquette class for high school seniors. She was a former board member of the New Braunfels Library, assisted in fundraising for MD Anderson and volunteered for numerous civic organizations, always giving 110% of her energy and talents.
She loved to laugh, play games, and celebrate. She was most happy when others were happy. We joked she would have made a great cruise director! She loved to travel and was not afraid to burn up the highway! She always anticipated her next trip to Rockport, a fishing trip with her special crew or a getaway with friends.
Cathy lived life to the fullest, carried a big smile and constantly encouraged those around her. She was a fantastic daughter, wife, mother, confidant, mentor, party planner, connector and most importantly, follower of Jesus. She touched many hearts with His light and love, and her legacy will live on.
Cathy is preceded in death by her father, Milton S. (Bully) Greeson Sr. She is survived by her husband Steve D. Taylor, daughter Julie Ann Taylor, son Tommy Greeson Taylor, daughter-in-law Spring Chandler Taylor, grandchildren Sunny Taylor, Laney Taylor and Townes Taylor, mother Elizabeth Atzenhoffer Greeson, brother Milton Sherrod Greeson Jr., sister-in-law Bridey Dunn Greeson, nephew Parke Sherrod Greeson and his fiancé, Heather Staley.
A memorial tribute will be held at Gruene Estates (1030 River Road, New Braunfels, TX 78130) Saturday, August 1st at 7:30pm or may be viewed live on the Facebook page of St. John’s Episcopal Church, New Braunfels. If attending in person, we ask that everyone wear a mask or facial covering and practice social distancing. Subsequently, at a time to be determined, a private, family burial will be held in Victoria, Texas. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be made to the international ministry in Central Asia (give.cru.org/1053148).
