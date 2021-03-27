Robert (Bobby) Claud Lee passed away on March 22, 2021. Bobby was first born to Robert E. and June Lee on January 28, 1949. He went to NBISD and then served in the Navy. Bobby married Jill Hauk on October 18, 1974. He worked for Spirax Sarco in Houston. Bobby loved painting landscape pictures, music, hunting, collecting coins, gems and loved his Chihuahua-Rosie Rosanna Danna.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Bobby is survived by his wife Jill of 46 years, daughter Kristine and husband Nick Lockstedt of New Braunfels, son Robert and wife Elizabeth of Spring, Texas, siblings Nancy Lee James and wife Janice Lee, Reid Lee, Cindy and husband Howard Yeargan, grandchildren, Mackinzie Lee Lockstedt, Keller Lockstedt, Rowan Lee and Robert Greyson Lee, Kade Lockstedt, Ethan Lockstedt, Paige Lockstedt and many nieces and nephews.
Special Thanks of Komfort Haus in McQueeney, Nikki, Ish, Annette, Mary and Bianca. Also, to Abundant Hospice.
In the words of Bobby Lee “Keep Rockin’ On!”
