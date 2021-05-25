Daniel Garcia III, age 51, passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021. Daniel was born on March 3, 1970 in Fort Hood, Texas to Juan and Lala.
Daniel retired from the United States Army as a Lieutenant Colonel after 25 years of service. He loved his country, his family and above all else God. He spent his free time taking care of his car, smoking meat and talking to his grandkids. He also took pleasure in volunteering at the USO.
Daniel is survived by his loving wife, Maria G. Garcia; children, Daniella Stiles (Zachary), Daniel Garcia IV (Bobbe) and Dalia Garcia; grandchildren, Evarista, Calvin, Liam, Emilie, Aurora and Cinco; and siblings, John Jr., Jesus, Marco, Diana, Iris, Jose and Elizabeth; parents, Juan and Lala; in-laws, Jesus and Matilda Moya. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the Lux Funeral Home with a Service starting at 7:00 PM. Internment will be held later at Fort Sam National Houston Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the USO in his memory.
