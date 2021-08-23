Gladys Laverne Steffens Pfeil was born on April 20, 1933 to Rudolph Steffens and wife Lillie Steffens. Gladys entered peaceful rest on Friday, August 20, 2021. Gladys graduated salutatorian from Seguin High School. After graduation, Gladys married Henry Arlin Pfeil on September 23, 1951. In 1965, they moved to Cibolo and operated the Cibolo Grocery Store until 1975. After the store closed, Gladys worked as a secretary for T & F Construction. A pillar of the local community, Gladys also worked as the City Secretary for the City of Cibolo and then finally as the Church Secretary for St. Paul Evangelical Church in Cibolo. Gladys was preceded in death by her husband Henry, her parents Rudolph and Lillie, and her brother Everett. She is survived by her son Arlon H. Pfeil (Becky), her daughter Laverne Pitts, as well as a niece and a nephew. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 23rd at the Schertz Funeral Home from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at St. Paul Evangelical Church in Cibolo. Interment will follow at St. Paul Evangelical Church Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul Evangelical Church.
