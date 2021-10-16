Lucille Hanz Koehler, a lifelong resident of New Braunfels, passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021 in New Braunfels at the age of 84. Born on August 16, 1937 in New Braunfels, she was the daughter of the late Edwin A. and Emilie (Ewelling) Hanz. She received a Bachelor’s degree from Southwest Texas State University and was a teacher at Canyon High school, teaching typing, bookkeeping and shorthand. After the birth of her son, she was a homemaker for a number of years before re-entering the workforce as Legal Secretary at a Law Office. Throughout those years, Lucille always made time to volunteer as needed at the First Protestant Church of New Braunfels. Some of her Volunteer services included serving communion, teaching Sunday School, and quilting with the Flying Fingers group. She was a gifted seamstress and loved to crochet and handcrafted beautiful blankets that she gifted to her family. She was a devoted grandmother, always showing up to her granddaughter’s elementary school events, and teaching them how to crochet, needlepoint, and bake. During the summers, she would often take her granddaughters to Landa Park to ride the train, swim in the springfed pool, and feed the squirrels.
Lucille is survived by her son, Udo Edwin “Ed” Koehler and his wife Sharon, and two granddaughters, Shelby Allison and Kailyn Lucille.
In addition to her parents, Lucille was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Udo A. Koehler who passed away in 2002, as well as brother Edwin E. Hanz, and sister Mary Ann Anderson.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel from 5:00-9:00 pm. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 12:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries
