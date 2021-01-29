Some people’s walk on this earth comes to an unexpected end. Their departure reminds us that angels are watching over us from above. It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Delores Marie Johnson, our loving and devoted mother, on January 24, 2021 at the age of 67. She rejoined her heavenly family and gained her wings while her two children, Anna and Michael, were seated by her side.
Delores was a compassionate spirit and she treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Grandma and looked forward to crafting and playing with her granddaughter Carlena. She had a warm & kind-hearted personality and always made people around her smile.
Delores was born on December 28, 1953 to Russell and Elsie Gustafson in Superior, Wisconsin. Graduating from Northwestern High School with the class of 1972, she went on to study to cosmetology. In 1974 she married her high school sweetheart, Loren Johnson. They would have celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary this coming June.
After graduation, Delores worked as a beautician for many years before taking on the role of homemaker full-time. She excelled in organization and her creative mind was that of wonder as she enjoyed decorating, painting, and designing home projects with her husband. She used these qualities to make each house a home as she shepherded her family through multiple moves before settling in Schertz, TX.
As she joins her best friend and loving husband, Loren, may they continue their eternal love story in the glory of Heaven and rejoice in the presence of the Lord together again.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Loren C. Johnson (March 27, 2020), father and mother, Russell and Elsie Gustafson, her brother Dennis R. Gustafson, and nephew Dennis G. Gustafson.
She is survived by her children, Anna (Jeremy) Dallas of Schertz, TX and Michael Johnson of Madison WI, granddaughter Carlena Dallas of Schertz, TX, siblings Don (Sue) Gustafson of South Range, WI, Diane (Stanley) Hildebrandt of Maple, WI, Dale (Gina) Gustafson of Daytona Beach, FL, and Doris (Mike) LeMone of Lake Nebagamon, WI and four nieces.
There will be a celebration of life service on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 12p.m at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home in New Braunfels, TX.
