Eduardo P. Garcia, Jr., age 46, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 in New Braunfels, Texas. He was born on August 13, 1973, in New Braunfels, Texas to Eduardo Garcia and Rosalinda Serna.
Eduardo is preceded in death by his father Eduardo Garcia.
He is survived by his loving wife, Teresa Aguero-Garcia; mother, Rosalinda Serna; son, Carlos Enrique Garcia; brothers, Michael Serna, Christopher Serna, and Jacob Serna; sister, Michelle Prado; and father and mother-in-law Atilano and Margarita Aguero.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM with a Memorial Service at 2:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Chapel.
