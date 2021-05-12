Irene Esparza, age 93, of New Braunfels, Texas, went to be with our Lord and Savior on May 9, 2021. For the past year she had resided at Honey’s House in Helotes, Texas, and the family will always be grateful for the loving, compassionate and joyful care that all of the beloved staff bestowed upon our dear Aunt Irene.
Irene was born in New Braunfels, Texas on September 20, 1927, and remained a lifelong resident until her last days. Irene was preceded in death by her father, Antonio Esparza and mother, Santos Esparza; sisters, Margarita Vallejo and husband Severo Vallejo, and Caroline Hernandez and husband Ray Hernandez. Irene is survived by her niece Sylvia Vallejo, Sylvia’s daughter Yvette Rodriguez and husband Ben Tedtaotao, and Yvette’s children Hailey, MaeLynn, Josiah, Leliah, Kiah and Sage, and Sage’s daughter Nayeli Rose. She is also survived by her nephew, Anthony Hernandez and his children, Catherine, Baylor and Madison; her niece, Diana Nystedt and husband Marc Nystedt, and their children, Emily Phelps and Timothy Nystedt.
Irene was a devoted member of Holy Family Catholic Church in New Braunfels for many years, giving generously of her time in service to the church. She met many of her dearest friends at church. She was a member of the Bereavement Ministry at Holy Family, where she made many desserts for funeral receptions.
Her family is deeply appreciative that many of these friends kept her in their prayers.
The rosary will be recited on Friday, May 14th at 9:15 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 245 S. Hidalgo Ave. New Braunfels, Texas, with a funeral Mass following immediately after. Burial service will take place after Mass at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery I, located on Peace Ave., New Braunfels, Texas.
Arrangements in care of Jimmy Castillo of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas 78666. (512) 353-4311 www.penningtonfuneralhome.com
