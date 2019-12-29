Julian W. Welch was born on April 16, 1946, in San Antonio, Texas, to parents, Julian W. Welch Sr. and Elvira Welch. He passed away suddenly on December 14, 2019 in Live Oak, Texas, at the age of 73.
Julian graduated from Edison High School in 1964 and joined the Army in October 1965. While in the Army, he was stationed in Vietnam and Alaska. After he was discharged in 1969, he went to work at Southwestern Bell for over 30 years before retiring in 2002. While at Southwestern Bell, Julian was a coin collector, a cable repairman, an air pressure technician, and an air pressure manager. He was very active as a volunteer and a life member of the Telephone Pioneers of America.
On March 9, 1974, Julian married Jannalyn Wiley at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church; 45 years later, they continue to be members. Julian was a member of St.Michael Society and coached CYO sports for many years.
Julian was a long time member of Comal County Junior Livestock Association and a life time member of the San Antonio Livestock Exposition for the San Antonio Rodeo. He loved volunteering with the youth and enjoyed seeing and visiting with stock show families. He especially loved watching his grandkids show their animals. He and Jannalyn served as volunteers, for over 20 years, on the Sheep and Goat Committee during the San Antonio Stock Show. They prepared food for their volunteers and committee. In 2014, Julian received the Committeeman of the Year Award. He was recently inducted into the Stock Show Livestock Legends.
Fun loving and always laughing, Julian loved joking around and making people laugh. He always had a new joke or story to tell for every occasion. He loved to tell his “stories” which usually caused eye rolling, to the grandkids who called him “Papa” before our Lord called him to Heaven. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends, loved hunting with his boys and enjoyed a gambling trips to Louisiana or Eagle Pass.
Julian was preceded in death by his parents, Julian Welch, Sr. and Elvira Welch; brother, Joe Welch (Kay) and sister, Diane Stowe (Ronald). He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Jannalyn Wiley Welch; sons, Jason Welch (Stacy) and Jerry Welch; five grandchildren, Madison, Grace, Jack, Jacy and Haly Welch; brother, Gardner Welch; sister, Bernadine Carter (Rob) as well numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
A visitation was held from 5PM - 8PM with a Rosary that was recited at 7PM on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the Schertz Funeral Home Chapel. A Funeral Mass was held at 1PM on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with interment that followed at Holy Cross Cemetery.
