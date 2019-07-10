Leonard Fikac

Leonard was born on Nov. 6, 1927, in Shiner, Texas, to the late Joe and Cecilia Janak Fikac. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Lillian Kresta Fikac, and three children and their spouses: David and wife, Kathy, of Dripping Springs; Danny and wife, Suzanne, of Huffman; and Peggy and husband, Rick Anderson, of Austin. He is survived by his grandchildren: Dave and wife, Megan; Nic; Robert; Emily; and D.J. and fiancée, Terri Boyer-Parsons, and his soon-to-be stepson, James Parsons.
Leonard also is survived by brother Paul and wife, Carol, of Houston; sisters Eleanora Schaefer and husband, Calvin, of Hallettsville; Rita Janak and husband, John, of Smithville; Annie Wagner and husband, Milton, of Victoria; and Mary DeLoach and husband, Gordon, of Victoria; sister-in-law, JoAnn Fikac of New Braunfels; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Donald; his parents; brothers Frank, husband of JoAnn; Joe; Anton; August and August’s wife, Janie; and sister Sidonia Klekar and husband, Leon.
Leonard was devoted to his faith, family and country.
He was a longtime, active member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, serving in roles including usher, a position in which he enjoyed welcoming parishioners. He was a member of the Holy Name Society and the Circle of Mary, and he was involved in adding the Rosary to the Grotto. He belonged to the KJT Society, served as a board member of the Catholic Life Insurance organization and volunteered his time at the Food Bank.
A strong believer in the value of hard work, Leonard grew up on a farm and took a job at age 15 in a printing shop in Hallettsville. The job turned into a lifetime career that included working at newspapers in Shiner and Yoakum, the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung and American Printers in San Antonio. He interrupted his career to serve in the U.S. Army in 1946-47, a time that included being deployed to Japan.
After retiring from printing, Leonard remained active, working for Opa’s Haus in a role that included taking part in Wurstfest every year.
Leonard was always there for his family, encouraging their dreams and helping in every way that a husband, father and grandfather can. He was an example of a man who lived his faith.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home. Rosary will follow from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral services are scheduled at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Officiating will be Father Gary Janak. Interment to follow at Sts. Peter and Paul Mausoleum.
Pallbearers are his grandsons, D.J, Robert, Dave and Nic; and two nephews, Roman Fikac and Tommy Fikac.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New Braunfels Food Bank.
