Eustaquio S. Cantu, Jr., known as Taki, and a resident of New Braunfels, passed away early Saturday morning, December 12, 2020 at his home at the age of 70. Eustaquio was born on April 13, 1950 in Laredo, TX to the late Eustaquio S. Cantu, Sr. and Maria Trinidad Salinas Cantu. Mr. Cantu retired from Symons Corp in New Braunfels after 33 years of dedicated service. Taki was one of the most selfless people to walk this earth. No matter what time, how hard the situation or where he was needed, he would drop anything he was doing and help out whole heartedly. He left such an amazing legacy of what sacrificial love is. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eustaquio and Maria Cantu; grandson, Angel; brother, Tito and by two sisters, Pauline and Julia. Survivors include his loving wife of 50 ½ years, Mary Helen Cantu; children, Rosemarie, Rosalinda (Daniel), Roseann (Chris) and Eustaquio, III (Trish); grandchildren, Joshua, Crystal, Matthew, Elijah, Danielle, Nate, James, Jacob, Jeremy, Roland, Michael, Meadow and Grace; great-grandchildren, Makaylee, Calvin and Paisley; brothers, Cesario, Meliton and Lucas; sisters, Rosie and Mary Helen. In addition, Mr. Cantu is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with the funeral service beginning at 6:30 PM on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. All services will end on Wednesday evening. To leave the family a message, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
Most Popular
Articles
- Thomas Ralph Casteel
- Authorities identify woman found dead in Canyon Lake fire
- Food insecurity continues in New Braunfels
- Arlon E. Bartels
- Comal County reports two more COVID fatalities
- Comal County Precinct 1 Constable Ben Scroggin passes away at 84
- 51 Comal County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 as 136th death added
- Home cameras help PD arrest 5 on theft charges
- 43 Comal County patients now hospitalized with COVID-19 as 74 new cases added
- Mary Ann Rea Stoll
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented