John James Curtis, Jr. was born in Lexington, Kentucky in 1951 and died on June 7, 2020 on his ranch in Fredericksburg, Texas. He grew up in Houston and was a graduate of Lamar High School. He then attended the University of Texas at Austin and graduated from the University of Houston, where he met the love of his life, Susan (Bennett) Curtis in a graduate seminar. They both attended graduate school at Southwest Texas State University (Texas State) in San Marcos and then moved to New Braunfels. It is there they put down roots and raised their children: Erika Catherine and John James (Jack). John attended law school while he and Susan were raising their two small children. He graduated from St. Mary’s Law School in 1987. He practiced Family Law in New Braunfels and was actively involved with the Crisis Center of Comal County for many years and served as the Comal County Democratic Party Chair for a number of years. He was General Counsel for the Combined Law Enforcement Association of Texas (CLEAT) for 20 years. Most recently, he served as the Fredericksburg City Prosecutor.
John was a lifelong Houston Astros fan. He loved tinkering and building things. He and Susan loved traveling and enjoyed many wonderful vacations to Germany, Italy, Hawaii, and across the U.S. He was so proud of the vineyard he and Susan started in their retirement years, Enchanted Rock Vineyards. On any given day, he could be found out in the vineyard inspecting his grapes, diligently caring for them and growing his legacy.
John is survived by his wife of 40 years Susan (Bennett) Curtis, and the joys of his life, his two children and four grandchildren: daughter Erika Boyd (Frank), son John James Curtis, III (Lisa), and his beloved grandchildren Henry Boyd, J.T. Curtis, Callie Curtis, and Grace Boyd; sisters Debbie Taylor (Bryan), Anne Curtis, brothers Richard (Jan) Curtis, and Ray Curtis; and many loved family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, John James and Mildred Smith Curtis.
A private celebration of John’s life will be held for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Grace Center of Fredericksburg, www.thegracecenterfbg.org/
