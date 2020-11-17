Connie Elaine Stott succumbed to COVID 19 and slipped away peacefully to her new heavenly home surrounded by family and friends on November 12, 2020 at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital—New Braunfels.
Connie was born February 7, 1948 to Donald Milo Stott, Sr. and Alma Louise Stott (nee Harding) in Houston, Texas. Connie was a daddy’s girl and enjoyed many camping trips with her family.
Connie grew up in Houston, Texas and graduated from Bellaire High School. Connie attended Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches and received her bachelor’s degree in education, she ultimately went on and earned a Master’s Degree in Education from Southwest Texas State University. While at Stephen F. Austin, she met her husband, Donald Callahan Reynolds. They married and had two children, Donald Callahan Reynolds, Jr. and Ryan Stott Reynolds. Although Don and Connie divorced the love between the two remained forever.
Don and Connie moved to San Antonio in 1973. Connie was a resident of New Braunfels for more than 40 years preceding her death.
Connie was an active person. Connie was a great soccer mom and all around supporter of her children’s activities. Donald, Jr. was a wonderful tennis player and Connie enjoyed taking Donald and Ryan and their friends to tennis matches all over Texas. Connie, as a child and young adult, was very active in the Girl Scouts of America and participated in the 1965 Senior Jamboree in Ohio. She was very proud of her grandchildren, Katie and Lizzy and her great niece, Olivia, who all followed in her footsteps and joined Girl Scouts of America. She participated in bridge clubs, including the Bridge Pits; she was a member of the local sorority, Beta Sigma Phi; and she was a member of Chaparral while married to her husband.
She was an elementary school teacher for many years and retired from teaching after over 30 years of service. She taught at Booker T. Washington Elementary School in the San Antonio Independent School District. She taught school in an underserved community because she has an affinity for helping those in more difficult situations there herself. Connie was a firm believer in the civil rights movement and was a big part of integration in Nacogdoches during her college days.
When Connie retired from teaching, she remained active. She was a clogger, was involved in the Red Stocking Revue, participated in many women’s bible studies, played bridge and participated in Beta Sigma Phi. She attended church at New Braunfels Presbyterian Church. She also worked at the local Hallmark Store and most recently, she worked at the Landa Park Train, selling tickets. Connie was a hard worker and always available to help anyone. She will be missed by many. Connie’s real passion was travel. She went with her sister to Europe and her best friend since 1st Grade, Pamela Monday on cruises to Mexico, Greece and Croatia. She went to Alaska, NYC, Mexico, Maine and Canada and other locations with her niece, Stacy Goodbread Irons and her family.
Connie was preceded in death by her father, Donald Milo Stott, Sr., her mother, Alma Louise Stott (nee Harding), her brother, Donald Milo Stott, Jr. and her sister, Stephany Dianne Stott Goodbread. She is survived by her children Donald Callahan Reynolds, Jr. and his son, Henry; and Ryan Stott Reynolds, his wife Melissa Boyett Reynolds and their 2 children, Katie Rose and Holly Elizabeth. Her niece, Stacy Elaine Goodbread Irons and her husband, Robert “Fish” Irons, Jr. and their daughter, Olivia.
The family would like to thank the superb nursing and medical staff at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital—New Braunfels. Your kindness during this exceptionally difficult time is very much appreciated. Connie loved flowers however donations to your favorite charity would make her happy as well. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at New Braunfels Presbyterian Church, 373 Howard St., with funeral services to follow beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
