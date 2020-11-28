James Kessler Jeffers, 56, passed away unexpectedly on November 21, 2020. He was born December 31, 1963 in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, the son of James Allen and Edith Ihrig Jeffers.
He was preceded in death by his father James Allen. James is survived by his mother Edith, wife of 32 years, Robin M Myers, son Austin and wife Margaret, son Alex and wife Kristin, granddaughters Blake, Charley, and Tatum, sister Marlisa and husband Bill, along with nieces and nephews.
James graduated from Canyon High School in 1982. Following graduation, he attended Texas A&M University, class of ‘87. He was co-owners of J&R Gymnastics with Robin.
James loved to kayak, hunt, fish, and spoil his granddaughters. He was actively involved with Communities In Schools, NB Rotary, Wurstfest Association, Gymnastics Association of Texas, and Tree of Life Church. In recent years, James would consider finishing the Texas Water Safari as one of his greatest accomplishments.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to Communities In Schools or Serve Outdoors.
Public Visitation is at Tree of Life Church, 5513 IH-35 South, New Braunfels, TX 78132, on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 2:00pm with service beginning at 3:00PM and reception to follow. Livestream will be available through the link provided on the Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home website and Facebook page along with additional details.
