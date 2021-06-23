Jose G. Juarez Jr., age 52, of New Braunfels, TX passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021. He was born on October 23, 1968 to Jose and Estella Juarez.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Estella Juarez; sister, Donna Gomez; and 2 brothers.
Jose “Yankee Joe” was a strong man who worked for many years at the Phillips Ranch in Frisco, TX. He will also be remembered for his love of sports. He enjoyed watching the New York Yankees, Dallas Cowboys, and Texas Longhorns. On the weekends, he enjoyed hanging with family and friends, and playing a game of cards or darts. You could also find him at his favorite spot “Mozies”, Gruene, TX, enjoying a drink and telling stories. Anyone who knew Jose, knew he was such a fun and outgoing guy. His family and friends will miss him more than words can say.
Jose is survived by his wife, Tonia; three children, Bryan Juarez and wife Kimberly, Stephanie Servin and husband Jose, and Joe Juarez III and wife Kary. He also leaves behind 8 grandkids; Emily, Anthony, Allie, Evette, Anna, Adrial, Eliza, Aurelio; sisters, Mary Villanueva, and Beatrice Rodriguez; and numerous nieces and nephews, along with other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 10:00am-6:00pm at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
Please visit our website at www.sunsetnewbraunfels.com and sign our online guestbook.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 415 S. Hwy Bus. 35, New Braunfels, Texas 78130, (830)626-2020.
Commented