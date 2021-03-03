Keitha Marie Phillips of McQueeney, Tx. Went to be with our Lord and Savior on Feb.14th, 2021 at her home surrounded by family and her dogs at the age of 64 due to Covid . She was born in Fort Worth, Texas.
Keitha is preceded in death of her parents, brother and step father . Long time partner . She is survived by her loving wife Dianna Arnold, son Jordan Phillips, Jessica, grandson Alex,Saldivar, Step-son Anthony Arnold wife Jennifer . Grandkids, Asher, Alden , Adalynn Arnold. Step-daughter Ashley Gonyer ,husband Ryan, Grandkids Robert, Bryce, and Little Quincey Lynne Gonyer . Keitha is also survived by her Step-Mom Kay Lehman , Brothers Clay Hassell, wife Janine, Sean Hassell, and Nephew Jason Hassell and Emileigh Potter. Sister Linda Adam’s . Keitha was a proud Veteran of the US Army for 6yrs. She was a huge asset to the NBISD as director of Transportation, after retiring with 15yrs of service .Her passion for her wife and family was always a priority with so many memories that will be forever cherished. Her favorite things to do we’re cooking , Rving , traveling, and mostly her love for the beach with the grandkids and dogs .
Keitha’s last message to her wife Dianna Arnold was.” Thank you for the happiest years of my life. Your Adventure goes on, so go live your life. I’ll always love you forever .
A Memorial (Celebration of Life). Will be open to the public at Vino En Verde : March 6th from 2-4pm.
2351 Gruene Lake Dr. New Braunfels,Tx.78130.
Keitha will be laid to rest in a private graveside ceremony, March 22nd.at Fort Sam National Cemetery. Donations in honor of Keitha can be made to MCC /Food Pantry of San Antonio at 611 E Myrtle St. San Antonio,Tx. 78213. You can also purchase a tree at Lux Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Tx. Thank you all for the love and support.
