Doris M. Brown, age 90, passed away on February 2, 2021. Her beloved husband Floyd J. Brown and parents John and Mary A. Michna preceded her in death. Survivors include her step-son Kent H. Brown and his wife Joyce of Elmira, New York and Naples, Florida, as well as numerous cousins and their spouses.
Army “brat” and native Texan, she was born September 8, 1930 at Fort Sam Houston, Texas and was a graduate of Alamo Heights High School and Trinity University in San Antonio. In 1961, she entered the Women’s Army Corps (WAC) with a direct appointment as a First Lieutenant and retired with 20 years of service in the Adjutant General Branch, U.S. Army. She was awarded the Army Commendation Medal and was twice the recipient of the Meritorious Service Medal.
In the mid-1990’s, she joined a small group of military women founded by Lt. Col. Therese M. Slone-Baker (USAF Ret.) that planned and presented events at military installations in San Antonio to raise awareness of The Women’s Memorial honoring military women of all branches. The group secured a donation from the State of Texas for each woman who had served and was serving in the military. The memorial was built at the ceremonial entrance to Arlington National Cemetery.
Doris was a member of the New Braunfels Republican Women and an associate member of Canyon Lake Republican Women and Guadalupe County Republican Women. Other organizations include the Comal Garden Club and Canyon Lake Newcomers. And, of course, Women in Military Service for America Memorial Foundation known as “The Women’s Memorial.”
A memorial fund has been established in her memory at the Women in Military Service for America Memorial Foundation, Inc., Dept. 560, Washington D.C. 20042-0560. www.womensmemorial.org 1-800-222-2294.
She bid all an affectionate farewell and hopes to live on in the memories of those she knew and loved. There will not be a funeral or memorial service. A private interment will be held later at the Fort San Houston National Cemetery.
