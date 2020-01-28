Evangelina Aleman, age 71, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in New Braunfels, Texas. She was born on December 24, 1948, to Ricardo and Maria Martinez in New Braunfels, Texas.
She enjoyed Tejano music, her children, grandchildren, and making memories with her family and friends. Her family will miss her daily prayers on social media. Evangelina will be missed by all her friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Susan Martinez; her husband Ruben Aleman Sr.; and granddaughters, Jeniffer Quiroga and Alyssa Gonzales.
Evangelina is survived by her children; sons, Angel Aleman, Ruben Aleman and wife Consuelo and Rudy Aleman; daughters, Elisa Quiroga, Cynthia Navarro, Maria Vargas and husband Juan, Rosalinda Rodriguez, Adela Nievas; sisters, Melba Moreno, Melida and husband Frank Hernandez and Josie and husband Rick Serl; 40 grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 4:00 - 9:00 PM with a rosary to be recited at 6:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Chapel.
Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, January 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, the ceremony to conclude at the church.
Gentlemen with the honors of pallbearers: Keanu Quiroga, Anthony Flores, Christian Rodriguez, Jordan Nieves, Memo Navarro, and John Mario Aleman.
