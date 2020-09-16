Norma Jean Broadus

Norma Jean Broaddus went home to be with the Lord on the morning of Monday, September 14 at the age of 81. She passed away peacefully in her home near Garden Ridge, Texas while surrounded by family.
Jean was an adventurous and loving woman her whole life. She was born on November 12, 1938 in Damon, Texas to Walter and Marion Maxwell. Jean attended and graduated school in West Columbia, Texas. Her careers were vast and many. After high school graduation, she joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Virginia, where she served as a hospital foreman, worked in pediatrics, and helped in the business and chaplain’s offices. After being honorably discharged from the Navy, Jean became an airline attendant for TWA where she was based from New York to California. She then returned to Texas and went back to school to become certified as a Licensed Vocational Nurse II. She used these credentials to work at the Texas Children’s Hospital and various nursing homes. Of all of the adventurous jobs she had, her favorite was working with children in pediatrics.
Jean married Patrick Foley Broaddus on April 29, 1972. Their adventures led them to travel to every state within the United States to include many National Parks. Her most memorable trips with Pat were when they traveled to Canada, Alaska, Costa Rica, and Ireland. However, their biggest adventure was to come in 1978 when God blessed Pat and Jean with a son, Michael Patrick Broaddus (Mike). She spent most of her time raising and loving her family. In her spare time, she enjoyed painting, reading novels, gardening and growing flowers, completing puzzles, and going to watch Mike play in a variety of athletic competitions.
Jean was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother (more fondly called “Bean”), sister, daughter, and dear friend to many in her community. She will remain in the hearts of her son Michael Broaddus and wife Ranessa. She will never be forgotten by her grandsons Tate, Jake, and Holden Broaddus. Jean’s surviving sibling is Lawrence Maxwell as well as her in-laws Edie Weems, Vicki Shackleford, Kirk Broaddus, and Julie Hester. Jean was loved by all and will be sadly missed by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick Broaddus, her parents, Walter and Marion Maxwell, her brother Brian, her sister Patricia Bennett, and her sister-in-law Patricia Smethers.
The family will receive guests for a visitation on Thursday, September 17th from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Zoeller Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 19th at 2:00 p.m. at Zoeller Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas. You are invited to sign her guest book at: www. zoellerfuneralhm.com.
A special thank you to Christus Hospice, Home Care Assistance, and Kathy Herbert for their dedicated and loving care for Jean and the family in this time of need. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
