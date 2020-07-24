James Frank Cook

James (Jim) Frank Cook moved to his eternal home on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the age of 77. Jim was born to Anita and M.A. Cook and lived his life in New Braunfels with brothers and sisters Metabeth, Marion (Cookie Clark), Gerry Currey, Tom Cook and John Cook. He married Darlene Bading on September 7, 1963 and had two children. He is survived by his wife Darlene, daughter Dawn and husband Quinn Koehler and their children Eric Campos and Kelsey Koehler; son Keith Cook and his wife Heather and their children Tanner, Brae and Kortlyn.
Jim worked for Cook Construction then Dean Word Construction for 40 years. In his retirement Jim spent time fishing, hunting, and working on projects with his son and son-in-law. Jim was an avid life learner and had a scientific answer for almost any question you could ask him. He grew up at St. Paul Lutheran Church where he raised his family and taught Sunday School and Luther League; was a member of Bible Study Fellowship; and enjoyed his time as a Wurstfest Opa. He was a proud Papa Jim to his five grandkids. Papa Jim traveled to Heaven and will be watching over us until we catch our flight. A service for Jim will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Jim can be given to Communities In Schools of South Central Texas, 161 S. Castell Avenue, New Braunfels Texas 78130 or online at https://www.cis-sct.org/donations/.
Commented