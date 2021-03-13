Polly A. Michelson Coleman, 73, of Seguin, passed away on March 5, 2021 in Seguin. She was born January 19, 1948 in Seguin to Elliot and Eleanor (Baur) Michelson.
She is survived by her daughter, Jessica Vordenbaum, granddaughter, Taylor Brehmer, stepson, Jeff Coleman, brothers, Elliot “Scotter” Michelson, Louis “Spud” Michelson. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews Adrienne Norton, Tammie Milford, Cory Michelson, and Lee Roy Michelson, as well as numerous great nieces and nephews, her beloved neighbors Jeff, Christy, Bailey, and Mason McKinnely, and her companion for the last 10 years, her dog Baby Bella.
She is preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband Cecil Coleman, brother, Harold “Country” Michelson, and her parents.
Polly was a business owner for 30+ years of Tri-City Electric Supply and Lighting. She was a member of Living Waters Church. Member of the Builders Association in Comal County, Texas Quarter Horse Association and American Quarter Horse Association. She was big horse racing fan and enjoyed owning and betting on many talented animals over the years. She loved horse racing and that is where you could find her almost every weekend.
There will be a private family graveside service at Guadalupe Valley Cemetery. A public Memorial Service will be held Sunday March 14 at 2:00PM at The Den Restaurant 484 Bluebonnet Dr. La Vernia TX 78121.
In lieu of flowers please make memorials to Hope Hospice New Braunfels or Living Waters Church.
