June Kruger Wieland

June Marie Kruger Wieland of New Braunfels, TX passed away at Eden Hills Communities on January 4, 2020. She was born in New Braunfels on April 20, 1930 to John Krueger and Etelka Koch Krueger. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Wieland and her parents, John and Etelka Krueger, sisters Frances Heilmann and Dorothy Meek. June is survived by her daughter, Connie Koepp Justice and partner Timothy Williams, brother Harold Krueger and wife Donna, stepdaughter Dianne Wieland Rathburn, many nieces, nephews, great and great grand nieces and nephews and her beloved cat, Boots.
June was a life-long member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 179. She was a volunteer at Wurstfest, Comal County Fair, McKenna Hospital Gift Shop and McKenna Events Center. June was employed in New Braunfels and San Antonio most of her life holding various administrative and accounting positions.
A special thanks to the staff at Eden Hills Communities, Hope Hospice, Dr. Calderon and especially Diana Smith, June’s nurse practitioner for three years.
A Graveside Service will be held February 1, 2020 at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park at 2pm, followed by a Celebration of Life from 3:30pm to 5:30pm at Vino en Verde Wine Bar in Gruene Village, New Braunfels.
Donations may be made to Eden Hills Communities, Hope Hospice or the charity of choice.
