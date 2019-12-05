Rodolfo “Rudy” Villarreal (Popo), 79, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. He was surrounded by family and surrendered peacefully into the arms of Jesus.
Rudy was born March 8, 1940, in New Braunfels, Texas to Emiliano and Maria Villarreal. He was the youngest of 4 siblings.
Rudy retired from Hexcel Corp in Seguin in 2000 after 37 years of service. He quickly found that he ran out of things to do around the house and went on to work for Canyon Regional Water Authority for a number of years.
Retiring again in 2008, he began his campaign as a “local celebrity” Rudy found his groove as a door greater at the local HEB. There was not a stranger that walked through the doors. He often times chatted up guests and seldomly went unrecognized when out and about around town.
Rudy was a culinary master. His passion for Texas Style BBQ including fall apart brisket with just the right amount of burnt ends, baby back ribs with his famous dry rub and his favorite, Granzin’s Garlic sausage were regularly found on one of his numerous smokers in his backyard.
Rudy’s menudo was second to none. He made his famous “menudo pendejo” during the Comal County Fair and both friends and strangers gathered to enjoy the delicacy.
Rudy was a selfless servant. Those who knew Rudy would tell you that he was passionate in all that he did, from working to provide for his family, to cooking ice chests full of menudo for Holy Family Church bazaars, to having a chat about the weather, he was always thinking about others.
Lasting memories of Popo will surely include his love for music. His music collection rivaled any record shop. From records to cassettes and CD’s, he had them well organized and ready to play on one of his many radios throughout the house.
Rudy was blessed with a loving family. His 7 children were privileged to have a man of great wisdom and knowledge. His anecdotal tales and light-hearted stories will truly be missed.
Rudy is preceded in death by his parents, Emiliano and Maria Villarreal and his brother, Tomas Villarreal.
Survivors include: wife Deanna C. Villarreal, sister Emily Herro (Vernon) and brother Pedro Villarreal Sr. daughters, Rita Saathoff (Robert), Ruth Ann Montalvo, Ruby Martinez, Pamela Cantu (Jesse), Princess Little (Kevin) and sons, Ricardo Villarreal (Alice) and Rudy Villarreal Jr. (Sasha). Numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Hope Hospice New Braunfels.
Memorials may be sent in Rudy’s name to Hope Hospice New Braunfels.
Visitation will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 4:00 -9:00 PM with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home. The funeral procession will depart the Sunset Chapel on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 9:30 AM for the Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment will follow to Comal Cemetery.
Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.com
