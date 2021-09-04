Charles Walter Wittler, 88, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2021 in Kerrville, Texas. He was born in San Antonio, Texas to Louis and Eleanora Wittler.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Mary Kay Wittler; his 6 children Chuck Wittler, Joan White, David Wittler, Anne Woods, Michael Wittler, Mary Wittler and their spouses; 14 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Selma, TX on September 10th at 10:00am with a rosary, mass, and reception following. The family kindly requests you wear a mask if you plan to attend.
