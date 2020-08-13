Pilar Martinez Fuentes was born on July 13, 1968 in New Braunfels Texas the youngest of seven children. She passed away on August 7, 2020 fighting COVID-19, she was 52 years old
She was a bright light in her community and family. She loved to laugh, joke and was the epitome of unconditional love on earth!
One of the last things she said was “I want to go home”. She is home now and at peace.
Family was not able to see her, hold her hand or be close to her. Her husband was allowed to say his goodbye over video call as he reminded her he would never forget the day they married or the birth of their only son.
She is proceeded in death by her mother Pilar, Her father Luciano, her brother Louis, sister Sanjuanita and her only son Douglas.
She leaves behind 13 nieces and nephews, 9 great nieces and nephews and one great great niece, her sisters: Teresa, Mary, Olga, Santos and Victoriana, and her beloved husband of 33 years, Raymond Fuentes.
Please visit her website at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9303995 for service information and to leave memories and condolences for the family.
